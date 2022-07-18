Two Drivers charged within two hours

On July 17, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged two drivers with impaired driving, after responding to two separate incidents within the span of two hours.

At 7:16 p.m., Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 10 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands. Officers located the vehicle, and the driver was placed under arrest after officers determined they were showing signs of impairment. They were transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

Eric BASSETT, 24 years-of-age from Jacksons Point is charged with Operation while impaired, and Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

At 9:05 p.m., Officers were conducting foot patrols in Sauble Beach when they were flagged down by a concerned citizen regarding occupants in a motor vehicle. Officers spoke with the occupants and determined the driver was showing signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to an OPP detachment for further testing.

Mitashna DHIMAN, 23 years-of-age from Brampton has been charged with Operation while impaired, and Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.