(COLLINGWOOD, ON.) Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing persons from Collingwood.

Missing are 19 year-old Damion THOMSON and 16 year-old Noah MALINSKY of Collingwood. They were last seen approximately two days ago in Collingwood and are believed to be together. (See attached photos)

Noah is described as 5'6" tall, thin build with dark brown short curly hair and possibly wearing a black colored hoodie, black track pants, dark blue vest and white Air Jordan shoes.

Damion is described 5'9" tall, 230 lbs with long black hair, it is unknown at this time what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/