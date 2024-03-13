Two more charges laid in 'cremation' of First Nation's resident

The Neyashiinigmiing Police Service have arrested two more individuals from an incident on January 6, 2024, at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

Police have charged 65-year-old Paul Nadjiwan, of Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation with the following Criminal Code offence:

· Indignity to a Human Body

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Owen Sound on March 28, 2024.

Police have charged 51-year-old Sheila Robson of Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation with the following Criminal Code offence:

· Indignity to a Human Body

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Owen Sound on March 28, 2024.

The investigation has concluded and there are no further anticipated arrests, however; police encourage anyone with new information to come forward.

This is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

No further information will be provided due to the privacy of the victim and family.

The investigation began in early January with charges laid in February against 56 year old Ken Albert of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

He was charged with Indignity to a Human Body as well as fraud under $5,000.

An online notice was posted by the Chippewas of Nawash on January 10th offering comfort to their community after it was learned an elder had been cremated outside of their usual customs.

That led to the investigation.