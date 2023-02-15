Two Owen Sound fires under investigation

(Photo of west side fire taken from social media)

Owen Sound firefighters were kept busy Tuesday night with two house fires - one in the east end, the other on the west side - about half an hour apart.

Crews were called around 7pm on 2nd Ave West near 13th Street.

The second was just a half hour later on 3rd Ave East at the bottom of St. Mary's hill.

Both units were vacant at the time but smoke alarms could be heard ringing at each location.

The cause of both fires is undertermined.



