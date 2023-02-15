Two Owen Sound fires under investigation
(Photo of west side fire taken from social media)
Owen Sound firefighters were kept busy Tuesday night with two house fires - one in the east end, the other on the west side - about half an hour apart.
Crews were called around 7pm on 2nd Ave West near 13th Street.
The second was just a half hour later on 3rd Ave East at the bottom of St. Mary's hill.
Both units were vacant at the time but smoke alarms could be heard ringing at each location.
The cause of both fires is undertermined.
(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) WEAPONS INCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGESThe Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a weapons incident on Saugeen First Nation.
(Georgian Bluffs) New Price for Bag Tags as of March FirstBag Tags for Georgian Bluffs will be $2.25 each as of March 1, 2023 following Council’s approval of the 2023 Fees and Charges.
Local job fairs set to goFour Grey County job fairs coming up in the next couple of weeks
Flesherton man learns lesson - don't speed if you're carrying 34,000 illegal smokesOPP lay numerous charges against driver
Owen Sound First in County To Approve Additional Residential Units to Aid in Affordable HousingMonday evening, City Council approved a Zoning Bylaw Amendment that permits additional residential units (ARUs) in urban areas, allowing for an increase in more efficient and affordable housing in Owen Sound.
(GREY BRUCE, ON) YOUTH CHARGED WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OFFENCESThe Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a youth following an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit content.
Search continues off Lake Huron for downed objectCanadian Coast Guard seen searching water off Tobermory Monday
Public Assistance Request – Dog Scratch – Owen SoundGrey Bruce Public Health is seeking the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was involved in a scratching incident on Feb. 10, 2023, in Owen Sound.
New provincial grants to help nursing students at Georgian in Owen SoundBetween $5,000 - $10,000 available