Two people arrested after thefts in Owen Sound

During the early evening hours of Thursday March 2, 2023, a male offender entered an eastside church and stole items from people's jackets.

Included amongst the stolen property was a cellular phone and the keys to a Lexus SUV.

The offender exited the church and proceeded to steal the SUV. The Owen Sound Police Service was notified upon discovery of the vehicle theft.

A subsequent investigation led Officers to a Georgian Bluffs residence where the stolen vehicle was found stuck in some mud.

Police arrested a 36- year-old male who was found in possession of the vehicle upon their arrival.

He was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and was released from custody with a future court date.

Police also identified and arrested a 26- year-old male who, the investigation determined, stole the Lexus, and other items, from the church and drove it to that location.

He was charged with numerous offences including Theft of a Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Driving with a Disqualified License.

The accused, who was released from custody on other criminal charges just two days prior, was held in police custody and is awaiting another bail hearing.

While investigating the stolen vehicle, Owen Sound Police Officers encountered a man in the midst of a drug overdose.

The Officers administered two doses of Narcan to the man which temporarily reversed the effects of the drug they consumed.

With assistance from Grey County Paramedics, the man was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.

