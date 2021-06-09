Two victims identified in Lake Huron tragedy

(Stock photo of OPP Marine unit)

Grey Bruce OPP have identified the two people who died in the waters of Lake Huron in Northern Bruce Peninsula over the weekend.

Police say 21 year old Shonethan SPENCER of Scarborough and 24-year-old Ali HAIDER SHAKIR FALEEH of Richmond Hill were recovered from French Bay on Saturday June 5th at 6:30am after emergency crews were dispatched to a vessel in distress call near Donald Road.

No other details have been released.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (URSU), OPP Emergency Response Team, Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit, OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Team (TIME), Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire, and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) all assisted Grey Bruce OPP with this incident.