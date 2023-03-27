Two women charged with drug trafficking in Port Elgin

Saugeen Shores police have laid charges after observing a vehicle operated by a prohibited driver.

They spotted the vehicle Sunday around 3pm parked at a Port Elgin plaza parking lot.

Police also watched as several people approached the vehicle, then left on foot.

A search of the vehicle was done after it was determined one of two women inside was wanted by Owen Sound police.

A second female in the vehicle was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

That female also had warrants out of Thunder Bay Police Service and the OPP.

Through the investigation the following items were seized.

- Suspected Fentanyl

- Methamphetamine

- Oxycodone

- Various prescription medications not in their names

- Drug trafficking paraphernalia

- Credit Cards not in their names

As a result of this investigation a 25 year old Saugeen Shores woman was charged along with a 47 year old Owen Sound woman who was also charged with impaired and assault with a weapon February 20 after a vehicle drive through the vestibule of a Port Elgin motel.

She was released on an Undertaking with several conditions.