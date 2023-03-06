United Way Bruce Grey marks 25 years in community

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the United Way Bruce Grey.

This organization has served its local community for a quarter of a century, strengthening the social safety net for those who need support.

The United Way Bruce Grey has a long history of supporting charities and community initiatives throughout Bruce and Grey counties.

They have helped fund a wide range of programs and services, from daycares to food banks, to health and social programs.

“We are incredibly proud of the incredible impact that UWBG donors have had on the people of Grey and Bruce County over the past 25 years," said UWBG Executive Director, Francesca Dobbyn. "By supporting local initiatives, we have been able to provide much-needed support to people in times of need, helping to make our communities stronger and more vibrant.”

The United Way Bruce Grey has had many successes over the last 25 years, including:

Over $4 million invested in community partners through direct grants to over 60 community partners and projects

Over 33, 000 backpacks to low income children throughout the region, saving parents over $2.5 million in school supplies

Over $4.5 million in utility support and over 6000 households assisted

To learn more about what UWBG has done in the last 25 years, visit: https://unitedwayofbrucegrey.com/united-way-bruce-greys-25th-anniversary/

The United Way Bruce Grey is committed to improving lives and creating opportunities for a better future in its local community. To celebrate their 25th anniversary, UWBG will be doing an event on the 25h of every month in 2023. Februarys event was their Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Saugeen Shores and Kincardine. Go to cnoy.org/location/saugeenshores or cnoy.org/location/kincardine to learn more.

Together, we are possibility. To show your #LocalLove by donating or volunteering, call 519-376-1560 or 1-800-794-1728, mail to 380 9th St E, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1P1 or visit www.unitedwayofbrucegrey.com