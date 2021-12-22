UPCOMING HOLIDAY HOURS FOR GREY BRUCE COVID ASSESSMENT CENTRES

Grey Bruce Health Services’ Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be closed on December 25th and January 1st. The Centre will be open on December 26th and January 2nd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be closed on December 25th and January 1st. The Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 24th and December 31st, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from December 26th to December 30th, and on January 2nd.

Hours for Southampton and Lion’s Head GBHS COVID-19 Assessment Centres and the Hanover & District Hospital Assessment Centre will not be affected by holiday closures.

Please find below the COVID-19 Assessment Centre locations and the links and phone numbers for booking appointments. Please note that Assessment Centres do not offer COVID tests for those requiring a test for travel purposes.

Please keep in mind that the Centres are busy, and if you cannot make your appointment, please cancel so others can book. Appointments must be made in advance, and walk-ins are not permitted.

Grey Bruce Health Services Assessment Centres - Owen Sound, Southampton & Lion’s Head Hospitals

Book: https://gbhs.simplybook.me/v2/ or,

Call: 519-378-1466

South Bruce Grey Health Centre - Kincardine Hospital

Book: https://booking.sbghc.on.ca or,

Call: 226-257-1500

Hanover & District Hospital

Book: https://hdh.appointlet.com/s/assessment