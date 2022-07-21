-UPDATE #2-  WEST GREY POLICE AND OPP INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE

Individual Charged, Deceased Identified

The West Grey Police Service (WGPS) has charged a 34-year-old from the Municipality of West Grey in connection with a homicide investigation.

Kodie HEARSUM, 34 years-of-age is charged with Second-Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused remains in custody.

WGPS and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began the investigation on July 15, 2022, following a shooting incident on Grey Road 4 in the Township of West Grey, and the discovery of a deceased individual in the Walters Falls area in the Township of Chatsworth.

The deceased has been identified as Brett Douglas HEARSUM, 62 years-of-age from the Municipality of West Grey.

The ongoing investigation is under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this investigation. Members of the public are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.