-UPDATE #3- OWEN SOUND POLICE AND OPP INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) continue to actively investigate the homicide death of Sharifur RAHMAN, 44-years-old of Owen Sound. He died following an assault in the 900-block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound on August 17, 2023.

The OPP and the OSPS thank the public, the City of Owen Sound and local businesses for the many tips received as investigators continue to work through this complex case. Both police services have made this investigation a priority and continue to dedicate significant investigative resources to the task of reviewing the information submitted by the members of the public.

We understand that this crime has had a significant impact on our small community and that residents continue to have concerns and questions about this tragedy. We appreciate your patience and understanding as our investigative work continues.

The OPP and OSPS continue to investigate all tips received from the public and encourage anyone with information to contact the investigative team at OSPS.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and involves members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime Unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Regional Support Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should call Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at https://crimestop-gb.org/. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

