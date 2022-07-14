UPDATE - Assault investigation at Nodwell Park in the Town of Port Elgin

UPDATE ISSUED AT 8:30PM JULY 14

Saugeen Shores Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of assaulting and robbing a young female victim.

On Wednesday, July 13th at approximately 2:45pm the victim was walking on Market St near Nodwell Park between Highland St and Geddes St. She was accosted by two males

who forced her into the wooded area out of street view.

Police issued a release a few hours later saying they were made aware of the alleged incident through social media posts not from the victim herself and have issued a description of her as well.

The female victim is described as mid-teen with long brown hair, tall thin build, wearing a navy blue hoodie with grey track pants and pink sandals.

When in the wooded area, the victim was physically assaulted and her cell phone was taken.

Two men were last seen walking west through the wooded area in the direction of Geddes St.

The victim then fled east toward Parkwood Dr.

Suspect #1 – male white, young adult, 6’2”, thin build, short brown “fluffy” hair, blue or green eyes, thin long face, zippered grey hoodie, blue surgical mask.

Suspect #2 – male white, young adult, 5’5”, heavier build, zippered black hoodie, dirty light blue jeans with rips, blue surgical mask, possible orange ball cap and walked

with a limp.

K9 and officers immediately searched the area upon being notified of the incident.

The suspects were not located and the investigation continues.

Investigators are requesting that residents in the area check door bell cameras or any other surveillance device.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Saugeen Shores Police Service at 519-832-9200 or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-TIPS

(8477