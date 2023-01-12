UPDATE- Charges Laid in Mischief Investigation

On January 12, 2023 the Owen Sound Police Service concluded an investigation into intentional damage being caused to the cable and internet lines servicing numerous downtown area properties, with the arrest of a 41- year-old Owen Sound female. The accused has been charged with Mischief Exceeding Five Thousand Dollars, Mischief Not Exceeding Five Thousand Dollars and Failure to Comply with her Probation Order.

The accused is in police custody on the aforementioned charges as well as other unrelated criminal charges pending a bail hearing.