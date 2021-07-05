Update for Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week

The Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. Clinics have a walk-in feature but vaccine for walk-ins is only available on a limited basis. Booking an appointment, through either the Provincial Booking System or Local Booking System, will ensure a vaccine is available.

Tuesday, July 6

There is a drop-in clinic at P&H Centre Hub in Hanover from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 6. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Provincial Booking System.

There is a drop-in clinic at Davidson Centre Hub in Kincardine from 8:30 am – 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 6. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Local Booking System.

Wednesday, July 7

There is a drop-in clinic at P&H Centre Hub in Hanover from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Wednesday, July 7. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on both the Local Booking System and on the Provincial Booking System.

There is a drop-in clinic at Davidson Centre Hub in Kincardine from 8:30 am – 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 7. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Local Booking System.

Thursday, July 8

There is a drop-in clinic at P&H Centre Hub in Hanover from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Thursday, July 8. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Provincial Booking System.

There is a drop-in clinic at Owen Sound District Secondary School in Owen Sound from 8:30 am – 6:30 pm Thursday, July 8. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Local Booking System.

Friday, July 9

There is a drop-in clinic at Davidson Centre Hub in Kincardine from 8:30 am – 6:30 pm Friday, July 9. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Provincial Booking System.

There is a drop-in at Owen Sound District Secondary School in Owen Sound from 8:30 am – 6:30 pm Friday, July 9. Limited walk-ins are available but appointments for this clinic can be made on the Local Booking System.

Clinics next week include:

July 12 - Hanover and Owen Sound

July 13 - Hanover and Owen Sound

July 14 - Hanover and Kincardine

July 15 - Hanover and Owen Sound

July 16 - Hanover and Kincardine

Appointments for these clinics can be made through the Provincial Booking System. Making a booking assures that a vaccine is available for you.

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit.

The goal is to have everyone in Grey Bruce vaccinated by the end of July.