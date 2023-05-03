Update from Gateway Casinos and Entertainment

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is pleased to announce that two more locations are ready to re-open as part of our phased plan that began on Saturday, April 29th.

Following the successful re-openings in Hanover and Chatham earlier today, we are also ready to re-open Starlight Casino Point Edward and Gateway Casinos Sarnia. Both sites will open as of 8:00PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. All slots (and table games in Point Edward) will be available for customers to enjoy. Match Eatery & Public House in Point Edward will be open, however it will have a limited menu available for the evening.

We will continue to re-open our businesses in Ontario over the coming days. Please visit the Gateway property websites or social channels for the most up to date information. We look forward to welcoming our customers and employees back.