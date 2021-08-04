Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 04, 2021
- 5 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Saugeen Shores
- 2140 confirmed cases
- 49 active cases
- 105 active high-risk contacts
- 2058 resolved cases
- 5 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 1 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
- 11 deaths in Grey Bruce (data update)
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result
- 107 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)
- 0 Facility(ies) reporting
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 3005 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 216,325 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- 9000 Doses received Aug 3
- For week of August 2, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via Hub locations (through outdoor drive in clinics) and Pop-Up Clinics – details posted on the schedule above; Aiming to accommodate the commuters this week to capture those that work and have difficulty attending other locations. Clinics being held along Main Highways (6, 21, 10)
Booking Vaccinations
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Majority of clinics are also walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data