Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 11, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, August 10, 2021:
- 10 new case reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 10 – Owen Sound
- 2190 confirmed cases
- 46 active cases
- 105 active high-risk contacts
- 2120 resolved cases
- 3 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 1 local active case transferred to hospital outside of Grey Bruce
- 12 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result
- 114 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Kelso Villa Retirement Home
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)
- 0 Facility(ies) reporting
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 2559 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 218,951 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- 7020 Doses received Aug 9
- For week of August 9, first and second dose Hub and Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule
Booking Vaccinations
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Majority of clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
