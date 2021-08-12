Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 12, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, August 11, 2021:

3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Owen Sound

2193 confirmed cases

45 active cases

123 active high-risk contacts

2124 resolved cases

3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 1 local active case transferred to hospital outside of Grey Bruce



12 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result



115 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Kelso Villa Retirement Home

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

1 Facility(ies) reporting COVID-19 Associated with Childcare Centres Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Owen Sound



Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

2535 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

219,483 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

7020 Doses received Aug 9

For week of August 9, first and second dose Hub and Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule

Booking Vaccinations

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

