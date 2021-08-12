iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 12, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, August 11, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Owen Sound
  • 2193 confirmed cases
  • 45 active cases
  • 123 active high-risk contacts
  • 2124 resolved cases
  • 3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 1 local active case transferred to hospital outside of Grey Bruce
  • 12 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result
  • 115 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 2535 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 219,483 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • 7020 Doses received Aug 9
  • For week of August 9, first and second dose Hub and Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule

Booking Vaccinations

  • To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
  • Majority of clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
  • Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

