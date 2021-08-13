Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 13, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, August 12, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 5 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 2 – Blue Mountains, 1 – Saugeen Shores
- 2198 confirmed cases
- 46 active cases
- 115 active high-risk contacts
- 2128 resolved cases
- 5 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 2 local active cases transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
- 12 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 116 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Kelso Villa Retirement Home
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Owen Sound
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)
- 1 Facility(ies) reporting COVID-19 Associated with Childcare Centres
- Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Owen Sound
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 2693 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 220,017 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- 7020 Doses received Aug 9
- For week of August 9, first and second dose Hub and Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule
- Majority of clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release Saugeen First Nation Outbreak Declared Over
- Media Release Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial
PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.