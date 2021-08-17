Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 17, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, August 16, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

5 new case reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Owen Sound, 1 – Arran-Elderslie

2209 confirmed cases

38 active cases

89 active high-risk contacts

2147 resolved cases

5 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 1 local active cases transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce



12 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.



116 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Kelso Villa Retirement Home

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Owen Sound



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

1 Facility(ies) reporting COVID-19 Associated with Childcare Centres Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Owen Sound



Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

2756 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

221,049 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce to Aug 12

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of August 16, first and second dose Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (page 2)

Clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

