Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 30, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, August 29, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – South Bruce, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula

2248 confirmed cases

21 active cases

49 active high-risk contacts

2201 resolved cases

4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

14 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.



118 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Kelso Villa Retirement Home

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

0 Facility(ies) reporting COVID-19 Associated with Childcare Centres

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

2009 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

224,966 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of August 30, first and second dose Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule

Clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release Vaccine Clinics- August 30 – September 3

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

