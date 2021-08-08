iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 8, 2021

cjos covid6
  • 4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Municipal breakdown not available on weekends moving forward – will be updated on the municipal charts on Mondays each week.
  • 2163 confirmed cases
  • 43 active cases
  • 126 active high-risk contacts
  • 2097 resolved cases
  • 5 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 3 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 11 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result
  • 110 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

  • 0 Facility(ies) reporting

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • Data will be updated on Monday following each weekend – Weekend reports will not update these numbers.
  • 217,198 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce (data from August 6, 2021 – will be updated on Monday following each weekend)

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • 9000 Doses received Aug 3
  • For week of August 9, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via previous HUB locations (through outdoor drive in clinics) and Pop-Up Clinics – details posted on the schedule above; Aiming to accommodate the commuters this week to capture those that work and have difficulty attending other locations. Clinics being held along Main Highways (6, 21, 10)

Booking Vaccinations

  • To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
  • Majority of clinics are also walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
  • Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

