iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for August 02, 2021

cjos covid6

 

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 2 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Grey Highlands
  • 2133 confirmed cases
  • 65 active cases
  • 137 active high-risk contacts
  • 2046 resolved cases
  • 5 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 1 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 11 deaths in Grey Bruce (data update)
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result
  • 107 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

  • 0 Facility(ies) reporting

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 4,166 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 215,706 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of July 26 – 15210
  • For week of July 26, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and many pop-up clinics.

 

Booking Vaccinations

  • To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
  • Majority of clinics are also walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
  • Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

12

The music you just can't quit