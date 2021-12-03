iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 03, 2021

covid6
  • 8 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Kincardine, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Southgate
  • 2559 confirmed cases
  • 54 active cases
  • 243 active high-risk contacts
  • 2478 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 123 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
