Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 03, 2021
- 8 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Kincardine, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Southgate
- 2559 confirmed cases
- 54 active cases
- 243 active high-risk contacts
- 2478 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 123 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce