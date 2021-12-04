Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 04, 2021
- 12 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – South Bruce Peninsula; 2 – Arran Elderslie; 1 – Blue Mountains; 1 – Chatsworth; 1 – Kincardine; 1 – Meaford; 1 – Owen Sound; 1 – Saugeen Shores; 1 - Southgate
- 2573 confirmed cases
- 58 active cases
- 259 active high-risk contacts
- 2488 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 3 – Cohort(s) – Holland Chatsworth Central School
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)
- Happy Hearts Daycare – 1 dismissed cohort
- Bobbi’s Daycare Before and After school program – 1 cohort
- 3 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status
- St. Anthony’s – 2 cohorts
- Holland Chatsworth – 3 cohorts remains dismissed
- Georgian Bay Community School – 1 cohort
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- Data to be updated on Monday December 6, 2021
- 252,794 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 4,560 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- For week of December 6, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.
See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
- COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Youth and COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Alert Issued - Community Outbreak Declared Related to Field Party Near Holstein – Public Alert
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data