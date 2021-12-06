Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 06, 2021
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 5, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 7 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – South Bruce
- 2583 confirmed cases
- 53 active cases
- 231 active high-risk contacts
- 2503 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 1 – Cohort(s) and 1 Bus Route – Holland Chatsworth Central School
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)
- 3 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)
- Before and After school program at Timothy Christian School – 1 cohort
- Bobi’s Play School Before and After school program – 1 cohort
- Happy Hearts Day Care – 1 cohort
- 2 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status
- Timothy Christian School – 1 cohort
- Georgian Bay Community School – 1 cohort
- Returned today – Grey Highlands Secondary School – 1 cohort
- Returned Today – St. Anthony’s School – 2 cohorts
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 255,193 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 5,583 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- For week of December 6, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.
See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release – GBHU Vaccine Clinics December 6 – December 12
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
