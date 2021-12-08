Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 08, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 7, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Meaford, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce

2591 confirmed cases

47 active cases

206 active high-risk contacts

2517 resolved cases

1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools 1 – Cohort(s) and 1 Bus Route – Holland Chatsworth Central School

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

3 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s) Before and After school program at Timothy Christian School – 1 cohort Bobi’s Play School Before and After school program – 1 cohort Happy Hearts Day Care – 1 cohort

2 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status

Timothy Christian School – 1 cohort

Georgian Bay Community School – 1 cohort

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

256,962 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

5,736 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 6, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data