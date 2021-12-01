iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 1, 2021

cjos-covid6

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 30, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • 2541 confirmed cases
  • 45 active cases
  • 250 active high-risk contacts
  • 2469 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 123 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • 4 – Cohort(s) – Holland Chatsworth Central School
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

 

  • Grey Highlands – 1 remaining cohort
  • St. Anthony’s – 2 cohorts

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 251,063 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 3,660 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of November 29nd, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.                                

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

12

The music you just can't quit