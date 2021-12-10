Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 10, 2021

10 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Hanover, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – The Blue Mountains

2605 confirmed cases

53 active cases

249 active high-risk contacts

2525 resolved cases

0 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

2 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools 1 – Cohort(s) and 1 Bus Route – Holland Chatsworth Central School 1 – School Cohort and 1 After School Cohort – Timothy Christian School

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

2 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s) Before and After school program at Timothy Christian School – 1 cohort Happy Hearts Day Care – 1 cohort

4 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status

Georgian Bay Community School – 1 cohort

Ecole St. Dominique-Savio – 1 cohort

St. Mary’s High School – 4 cohorts

Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

258,940 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

5,847 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 6, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Grey Bruce Managing Case Under Investigation for Omicron Variant of COVID-19 - Importance of Vaccine and Prevention Measures

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

