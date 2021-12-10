iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 10, 2021

  • 10 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Hanover, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • 2605 confirmed cases
  • 53 active cases
  • 249 active high-risk contacts
  • 2525 resolved cases
  • 0 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 2 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • 1 – Cohort(s) and 1 Bus Route – Holland Chatsworth Central School
    • 1 – School Cohort and 1 After School Cohort – Timothy Christian School
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

  • Georgian Bay Community School – 1 cohort  
  • Ecole St. Dominique-Savio – 1 cohort 
  • St. Mary’s High School – 4 cohorts
  • Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 258,940 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 5,847 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of December 6, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.                                

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

