Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 13, 2021
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 12, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 20 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – West Grey
- 2655 confirmed cases (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)
- 89 active cases
- 900+ Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour
- 2539 resolved cases
- 3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 5 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- Holland Chatsworth Central School (0 Dismissed Cohorts – Last Day of Outbreak)
- Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohort
- St. Dominique Savio – 2 – Cohorts – 1 bus route
- St. Mary’s High School – 12 Cohorts – 3 Bus Route
- Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 2 cohort
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohort – Before and After School Program
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)
- 1 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)
- Jardin des Découvertes – 1 cohort
- 4 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status
- Owen Sound District Secondary School – 2 cohorts, 1 - Bus
- John Diefenbaker Senior School – 1 Cohort
- Notre Dame Catholic School – 1 – Cohort
- Saugeen District Senior School – 2 Cohorts
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 260,527 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 5,137 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
- COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Youth and COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release – Grey Bruce Increase in COVID-19 Cases - Trends and Precautions
- Media Release – GBHU Vaccine Clinics December 13 - December 19
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
