Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 13, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 12, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

20 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – West Grey

2655 confirmed cases (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

89 active cases

900+ Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour

2539 resolved cases

3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

5 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Holland Chatsworth Central School (0 Dismissed Cohorts – Last Day of Outbreak) Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohort St. Dominique Savio – 2 – Cohorts – 1 bus route St. Mary’s High School – 12 Cohorts – 3 Bus Route Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 2 cohort

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohort – Before and After School Program



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

Owen Sound District Secondary School – 2 cohorts, 1 - Bus

John Diefenbaker Senior School – 1 Cohort

Notre Dame Catholic School – 1 – Cohort

Saugeen District Senior School – 2 Cohorts

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

260,527 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

5,137 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Grey Bruce Increase in COVID-19 Cases - Trends and Precautions

Media Release – GBHU Vaccine Clinics December 13 - December 19

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

