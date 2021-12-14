Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 14, 2021

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

13 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Owen Sound, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Grey Highlands

2669 confirmed cases (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

93 active cases

900+ Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour

2549 resolved cases

3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

4 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Holland Chatsworth Central School Outbreak is OVER Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohorts St. Dominique Savio – 2 – Cohorts – 1 bus route St. Mary’s High School – 16 Cohorts – 3 Bus Route Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort

2 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohort – Before and After School Program Happy Hearts Daycare – 1 Cohort



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

Owen Sound District Secondary School – 2 Cohorts, 2 – Bus Routes

John Diefenbaker Senior School – 1 Cohort

Notre Dame Catholic School – 1 – Cohort – Cohort was not officially dismissed – and is not currently dismissed

Cohort was not officially dismissed – and is not currently dismissed Saugeen District Senior School – 3 Cohorts

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

261,820 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

5,524 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Call to Employers - Work From Home if Possible

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data