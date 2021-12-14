iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 14, 2021

cjos-covid6

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 13 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Owen Sound, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Grey Highlands
  • 2669 confirmed cases   (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)
  • 93 active cases
  • 900+ Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour
  • 2549 resolved cases
  • 3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 4 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Holland Chatsworth Central School Outbreak is OVER
    • Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohorts
    • St. Dominique Savio – 2 – Cohorts – 1 bus route
    • St. Mary’s High School – 16 Cohorts – 3 Bus Route
    • Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort
  • 2 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Timothy Christian School – 1 – Cohort – Before and After School Program
    • Happy Hearts Daycare – 1 Cohort

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

  • Owen Sound District Secondary School – 2 Cohorts, 2 – Bus Routes
  • John Diefenbaker Senior School – 1 Cohort
  • Notre Dame Catholic School – 1 – Cohort – Cohort was not officially dismissed – and is not currently dismissed
  • Saugeen District Senior School – 3 Cohorts

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 261,820 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 5,524 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release – Call to Employers - Work From Home if Possible
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

12

The music you just can't quit