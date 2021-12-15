Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 15, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 14, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Owen Sound

2672 confirmed cases (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

89 active cases

1000+ Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour “About 10% of these high risk contacts will likely convert to become cases over the coming few days. We thank these individuals for completing their isolation to protect the community. We also ask Grey Bruce residents who have symptoms to stay home”. Dr. Arra

2556 resolved cases

5 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 125 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

4 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Timothy Christian School - 0 active cohorts at this time – Outbreak remains in place St. Dominique Savio – 2 – Cohorts – 1 bus route St. Mary’s High School – 14 Cohorts – 1 Bus Route Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort

2 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Timothy Christian School – Before and After School Program – 0 active cohorts at this time – Outbreak remains in place Happy Hearts Daycare – 0 Active Cohorts at this time – Outbreak remains in place



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

Owen Sound District Secondary School – 2 Cohorts, 1 – Bus Route

John Diefenbaker Senior School – 1 Cohort

Saugeen District Senior School – 3 Cohorts – 1 Bus

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

263,950 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

6,900 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – COVID-19 Outbreak at Holland Chatsworth Central School, Holland Centre - Declared Over

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data