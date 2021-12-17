Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 17, 2021
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 16, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 20 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Owen Sound, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – West Grey
- 2727 confirmed cases (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)
- 119 active cases
- 1016 Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour
- 2580 resolved cases
- 4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 125 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks (Cohort Number to be Updated on next Situation Report):
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 5 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- Timothy Christian School
- St. Dominique Savio
- St. Mary’s High School
- Mildmay-Carrick Public School
- John Diefenbaker Senior School
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Timothy Christian School – Before and After School Program
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)
(Cohort Number to be Updated on next Situation Report):
- 1 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)
- Jardin des Découvertes
- 8 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status
- Owen Sound District Secondary School
- Saugeen District Senior School
- Dawnview Public School
- Hepworth Central Public School
- Kincardine District Senior School
- Grey Highlands Secondary School
- Peninsula Shores District School
- Macphail Memorial Elementary School
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 269,422 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 10,289 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
- COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Youth and COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release - Organized Sports and COVID-19 - A Thorough Assessment and Trends
- Media Release - The Grey Bruce Hockey Hub Mass Immunization is Back
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data