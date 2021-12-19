Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 19, 2021

40 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 9 – West Grey, 5 – Owen Sound, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – Meaford, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Southgate

2808 confirmed cases (including 1 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

187 active cases

1500+ Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour

2593 resolved cases

4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 125 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

8 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Timothy Christian School St. Dominique Savio St. Mary’s High School Mildmay-Carrick Public School John Diefenbaker Senior School Saugeen District Secondary School Grey Highlands Secondary School Hepworth Central School

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Timothy Christian School – Before and After School Program



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above):

Owen Sound District Secondary School

Dawnview Public School

Kincardine District Senior School

Peninsula Shores District School

Macphail Memorial Elementary School

Highpoint Community School

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

Vaccine Data to be updated on December 20, 2021

269,422 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

10,289 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 20, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics . See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule) Starting Monday, December 20, 2021, individuals aged 18 and over will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Confirmation of COVID-19 Omicron Variant in Grey Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data