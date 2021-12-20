Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 20, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 19, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

36 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Owen Sound, 5 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – Hanover, 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Meaford, 1 - Southgate

2833 confirmed cases (including 1 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

203 active cases

1457 Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour

2602 resolved cases

4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 125 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

8 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Timothy Christian School St. Dominique Savio St. Mary’s High School Mildmay-Carrick Public School John Diefenbaker Senior School Saugeen District Secondary School Grey Highlands Secondary School Hepworth Central School Dawnview Public School

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Timothy Christian School – Before and After School Program



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Owen Sound District Secondary School – 2 active cohorts, 2 Bus Routes

Kincardine District Senior School – 1 Cohort, 1 Bus

Peninsula Shores District School – 1 Cohort

Macphail Memorial Elementary School – 1 Cohort

Highpoint Community School – 1 Cohort

Hillcrest Elementary School (Owen Sound) – 1 Cohort

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

273,774 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

12,947 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 20, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics . See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Confirmation of COVID-19 Omicron Variant in Grey Bruce

Media Release – GBHU Vaccine Clinics December 20 – December 26

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data