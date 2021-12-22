Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 22, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 21, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

58 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – Saugeen Shores, 11 - Owen Sound, 6 - Kincardine, 4 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 - Grey Highlands, 4 - Hanover, 3 - South Bruce, 3 -South Bruce Peninsula, 3 - West Grey, 2- Georgian Bluffs, 1- Chatsworth, 1- Huron-Kinloss, 1- Northern Bruce Peninsula, 2 – Unknown

2922 confirmed cases (including 1 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

226 active cases

1288 Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour

– High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour 2668 resolved cases

5 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 126 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

10 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools St. Dominique Savio St. Mary’s High School Mildmay-Carrick Public School John Diefenbaker Senior School Saugeen District Senior School Grey Highlands Secondary School Hepworth Central School Dawnview Public School Peninsula Shores District School Owen Sound District Secondary School

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Kincardine District Senior School – 1 Cohort, 1 Bus

Macphail Memorial Elementary School – 1 Cohort

Highpoint Community School – 1 Cohort

Hillcrest Elementary School (Owen Sound) – 3 Cohort

Keppel Sarawak Elementary School – 1 Cohort, 1 Bus

Timothy Christian School – 1 Cohort

281,276 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

16, 851 Doses given within the past week

For week of December 20, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics . See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule) Starting Monday, December 20, 2021, individuals aged 18 and over will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

