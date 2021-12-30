iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 30, 2021

covid6
  • 158 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 29 – Owen Sound, 22 – Kincardine, 15 – Blue Mountains, 15 – West Grey, 14 – Saugeen Shores, 12 – Hanover, 7 – Meaford, 6 – Chatsworth, 6 – Southgate, 5 – Arran-Elderslie, 5 –  Brockton , 5 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Georgian Bluffs, 3 – Huron Kinloss, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – South Bruce,7 – Unknown
  • 3515 confirmed cases   (including 2 lab confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant and hundreds by basic lab indicators and epidemiology)
  • 552 active cases
  • High risk Contacts will no longer be reported due to the change in case and contact management - COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Updated Process
  • 2935 resolved cases
  • 7 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 128 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care (2nd Floor)
  • 3 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Hepworth Central School
    • Dawnview Public School
    • Owen Sound District Secondary School
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Vicki’s Sandbox – 1 Cohort

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 294,980 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 7,006 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
  • Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

