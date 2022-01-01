Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 1, 2022
- 187 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 33 – Owen Sound; 22 – Saugeen Shores; 22 – Kincardine; 14 – Meaford; 12 – Blue Mountains; 12 – Arran-Elderslie; 12 – Hanover; 12 – South Bruce Peninsula; 9 – Huron Kinloss; 7 – Grey Highlands; 7 – Brockton; 5 – West Grey; 4 – Southgate; 3 – South Bruce; 3 – Neyaashiinigmiing; 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 6 – Unknown
- 3789 confirmed cases (including 2 lab confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant and hundreds by basic lab indicators and epidemiology)
- 757 active cases
- High risk Contacts will no longer be reported due to the change in case and contact management - COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Updated Process
- 3003 resolved cases
- 9 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 128 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Vicki’s Sandbox – 1 Cohort
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):
- 1 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)
- Brockton Childcare Centre – 1 cohort
- 0 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s)
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- Vaccine Data to be updated on January 4, 2022
- 297,810 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 7,307 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
- Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.
- COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Youth and COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
