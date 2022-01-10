Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 10, 2022

The Situation Report will be modified over the next few days as a result of shifting testing and case management protocols (see Media Release). All changes will be highlighted in the situation report the day of the change.

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 9, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

67 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 - Owen Sound, 8 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – Grey Highlands, 6 – Kincardine, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – West Grey, 4 – Meaford, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Unknown, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Brockton, 2 – Hanover, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – Southgate Please note – New cases reported are not an accurate representation of actual cases in the community due to recent changes in testing in Ontario. Please Practice safely to prevent COVID-19 at all times

4641 Confirmed Cases

414 active cases

4197 resolved cases

7 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

2 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

17 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 180 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks (removal of schools and childcare settings from the outbreak report due to changes in case and contact management):

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Site

9 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care – Durham

Pinecrest Manor – Lucknow

Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home –Thornbury

McVean Lodge – Hanover

R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley

Parkview Manor – Chesley

Mapleview Long-Term Care Home – Owen Sound

Lee Manor – Owen Sound

Grey Gables - Markdale

Removed Dismissed School and Childcare Cohorts from Situation Report due to changes in case and contact management

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

319,675 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

15,751 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

Walk-Ins are ONLY available to those 60 and over at Hockey Hubs only

Appointments are required for all other eligible groups at municipal and Hockey Hub Clinics.

Hockey Hubs end January 21, 2022 – Book Now !

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

