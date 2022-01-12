Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 12, 2022

The Situation Report will be modified over the next few days as a result of shifting testing and case management protocols (see Media Release). All changes will be highlighted in the situation report the day of the change.

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 11, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

33 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 – Owen Sound, 4 – Hanover, 4 – The Blue Mountains, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Brockton, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – West Grey, 1 – Unknown, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Meaford, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Southgate Please note – New cases reported are not an accurate representation of caseloads in the community due to recent changes in testing in Ontario. Please Practice safely to prevent COVID-19 at all times

4711 Confirmed Cases

238 active cases

4441 resolved cases

11 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

1 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

19 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 215 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Site

10 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care – Durham

Pinecrest Manor – Lucknow

Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home –Thornbury

McVean Lodge – Hanover

R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley

Parkview Manor – Chesley

Mapleview Long-Term Care Home – Owen Sound

Lee Manor – Owen Sound

Grey Gables – Markdale

Maple Court Retirement Residence - Walkerton

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

325,352 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

16,345 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

Everyone aged 12-59 requiring first second or third doses requires an appointment at all clinics (no walk-ins). Everyone is strongly encouraged to book for all appointments; however those 60+ may be accommodated for walk-ins depending on clinic capacity.

accommodated for walk-ins depending on clinic capacity. Hockey Hubs end January 21, 2022 – Book Now !

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data