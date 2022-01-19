Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 19, 2022

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 18, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

35 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Please note – New cases reported are not an accurate representation of caseloads in the community due to recent changes in testing in Ontario. New cases only represent those that are eligible to be tested. Please Practice safely to prevent COVID-19 at all times

5082 Confirmed Cases

233 active cases

4816 resolved cases

12 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

3 confirmed cases from Grey Bruce are hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 (These numbers are reported to Public Health by Grey-Bruce Hospitals on confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted for treatment attributed to COVID-19 infection)

20 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 286 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

11 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care – Durham

Pinecrest Manor – Lucknow

Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home –Thornbury

McVean Lodge – Hanover

R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley

Parkview Manor – Chesley

Mapleview Long-Term Care Home – Owen Sound

Lee Manor – Owen Sound

Grey Gables – Markdale

Maple Court Villa – Walkerton

Summit Place – Owen Sound

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

336,918 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

10,441 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

Appointments are recommended for all, however, walk-ins are available at all public health vaccine clinics.

All individuals seeking a fourth dose must provide proof of eligibility – official referral/note from your primary care provider, prescription, or prescription bottle.

Hockey Hubs end January 21, 2022 – Book Now !

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data