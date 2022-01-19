iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 19, 2022

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 18, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 35 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce:
  • 5082 Confirmed Cases
  • 233 active cases
  • 4816 resolved cases
  • 12 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 3 confirmed cases from Grey Bruce are hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 (These numbers are reported to Public Health by Grey-Bruce Hospitals on confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted for treatment attributed to COVID-19 infection)
  • 20 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 286 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks

  • Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care – Durham
  • Pinecrest Manor – Lucknow
  • Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home –Thornbury
  • McVean Lodge – Hanover
  • R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley
  • Parkview Manor – Chesley
  • Mapleview Long-Term Care Home – Owen Sound
  • Lee Manor – Owen Sound
  • Grey Gables – Markdale
  • Maple Court Villa – Walkerton
  • Summit Place – Owen Sound

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 336,918 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 10,441 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Appointments are recommended for all, however, walk-ins are available at all public health vaccine clinics.
  • All individuals seeking a fourth dose must provide proof of eligibility – official referral/note from your primary care provider, prescription, or prescription bottle.
  • Hockey Hubs end January 21, 2022 – Book Now!
  • See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

