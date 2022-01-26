Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 26, 2022
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 25, 2022:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 36 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce:
- Please note – New cases reported are not an accurate representation of caseloads in the community due to recent changes in testing in Ontario.
- New cases only represent those that are eligible to be tested.
- Please Practice safely to prevent COVID-19 at all times
- 5338 Confirmed Cases
- 191 active cases
- 5113 resolved cases
- 12 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 2 confirmed cases from Grey Bruce are hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 (These numbers are reported to Public Health by Grey-Bruce Hospitals on confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted for treatment attributed to COVID-19 infection)
- 24 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +8 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 354 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- Grey Bruce Health Services – Wiarton Site
- 7 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care – Durham
- Errinrung Nursing Home –Thornbury
- Errinrung Retirement Home - Thornbury
- Parkview Manor – Chesley
- Mapleview Long-Term Care Home – Owen Sound
- Summit Place – Owen Sound
- Season’s Owen Sound
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 341,797 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 4,115 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- Appointments are recommended for all, however, walk-ins are available at all public health vaccine clinics.
- All individuals seeking a fourth dose must provide proof of eligibility – official referral/note from your primary care provider, prescription, or prescription bottle.
- See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19