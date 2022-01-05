iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 5, 2022

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 4, 2022:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 80 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – Owen Sound, 12 – Saugeen Shores, 8 – Kincardine, 7 – The Blue Mountains, 6 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Grey Highlands, 4 – West Grey, 3 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Meaford, 2 – South Bruce, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Unknown
  • 4228 confirmed cases   (including 2 lab confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant and hundreds by basic lab indicators and epidemiology)
  • 836 active cases
  • 3362 resolved cases
  • 4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 17 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 134 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care
  • Pinecrest Manor
  • Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Vicki’s Sandbox – 1 Cohort

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 305,894 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 10,634 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Third dose over 60 may walk-in. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
  • Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

