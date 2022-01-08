Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 8, 2022
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, January 7, 2022:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 88 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 15 – Owen Sound, 12 – Hanover, 8 – Brockton, 7 – Grey Highlands, 7 – Southgate, 6 – Kincardine, 5 – Arran-Elderslie, 5 – South Bruce, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Meaford, 3 – Saugeen First Nation, 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – West Grey, 1 – Huron-Kinloss
- 4509 Confirmed Cases
- 383 active cases
- 4094 resolved cases
- 9 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 1 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 17 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 153 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Site
- 4 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care
- Pinecrest Manor
- Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home
- McVean Lodge - Hanover
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):
- 313,312 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 11,886 Doses given within the past week
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
