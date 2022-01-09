iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 9, 2022

covid6
  • 60 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – West Grey, 12 – The Blue Mountains, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 – Georgian Bluffs, 4 – Hanover, 4 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Meaford, 2 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
  • 4575 Confirmed Cases
  • 395 active cases
  • 4148 resolved cases
  • 4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 3 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 17 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 165 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care
  • Pinecrest Manor
  • Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home
  • McVean Lodge – Hanover
  • R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley
  • Parkview Manor - Chesley
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 313,312 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 11,886 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Walk-Ins are ONLY available to those 60 and over at Hockey Hubs only
  • Appointments are required for all other eligible groups at municipal and Hockey Hub Clinics.
  • Hockey Hubs end January 21, 2022 – Book Now!
  • See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

