Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 9, 2022
- 60 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – West Grey, 12 – The Blue Mountains, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 – Georgian Bluffs, 4 – Hanover, 4 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Meaford, 2 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
- 4575 Confirmed Cases
- 395 active cases
- 4148 resolved cases
- 4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 3 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 17 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 165 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Site
- 6 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care
- Pinecrest Manor
- Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home
- McVean Lodge – Hanover
- R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley
- Parkview Manor - Chesley
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 313,312 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 11,886 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- Walk-Ins are ONLY available to those 60 and over at Hockey Hubs only
- Appointments are required for all other eligible groups at municipal and Hockey Hub Clinics.
- Hockey Hubs end January 21, 2022 – Book Now!
- See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
- COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Youth and COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data