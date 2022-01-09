Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 9, 2022

60 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – West Grey, 12 – The Blue Mountains, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 – Georgian Bluffs, 4 – Hanover, 4 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Meaford, 2 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula

4575 Confirmed Cases

395 active cases

4148 resolved cases

4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

3 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

17 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 165 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Site

6 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care

Pinecrest Manor

Errinrung Retirement & Nursing Home

McVean Lodge – Hanover

R-Villa Retirement Living – Ripley

Parkview Manor - Chesley

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

313,312 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

11,886 Doses given within the past week

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

