Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 14, 2021

  • 33 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 9 – Owen Sound, 7 – Brockton, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Hanover, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Kincardine, 1 – Meaford, 1 – South Bruce “If a loved one or someone you know is using or seeking substance, please strongly advise them to take COVID-19 precautions . If in doubt be prudent in taking these precautions yourself when around them. Everyone – get your vaccinations NOW!”  Dr. Arra  
  • 1898 confirmed cases
    • Includes 593 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 9 active
  • 171 active cases
  • 349 active high-risk contacts
  • 1712 resolved cases
  • 15 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +3 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 9 deaths in Grey Bruce + 3 Suspected deaths pending confirmation
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +3 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 19,949 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 197,396 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of July 12 – 29,684
  • For week of July 12, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.

 

Booking Vaccinations

  • To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
  • Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release: Completing Mass Immunization in Grey Bruce Hubs By the End of July
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

