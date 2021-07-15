Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 15, 2021
- 21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 9 – Owen Sound, 3 – Brockton, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 - Southgate
- 1920 confirmed cases
- 182 active cases (99% Delta Variant as reported by Public Health Ontario)
- 331 active high-risk contacts
- 1723 resolved cases
- 17 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- +3 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
- 9 deaths in Grey Bruce + 3 Suspected deaths pending confirmation
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +3 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- 102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Bobi’s Play School
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 17,326 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 199,264 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- Doses received for week of July 12 – 29,684
- For week of July 12, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.
Booking Vaccinations
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data