Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 2, 2021

cjos covid6
  • 23 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 7 – Saugeen Shores, , 5 – Owen Sound, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 Meaford, 2 Huron Kinloss, 1 Saugeen First Nation, 1 Chatsworth, 1 Georgian Bluffs, 1 Hanover
  • 1670 confirmed cases
    • Includes 454 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 25 active
  • 199 active cases
  • 309 active high-risk contacts
  • 1464 resolved cases
  • 10 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +4 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 101 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • 19,359 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 158,879 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of June 28th – 11,424
  • For week of June 28th, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound, and beginning some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above.

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - Walk for Indigenous Residential Children
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

