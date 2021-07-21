Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 21, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, July 20, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

15 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 7 – Chatsworth, 2 - Saugeen First Nation, 2 – Hanover, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Brockton

2026 confirmed cases

147 active cases

390 active high-risk contacts

1860 resolved cases

5 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 +4 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce



10 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +5 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result



103 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Bobi’s Play School



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

0 Facility(ies) reporting

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

9872 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

207,669 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

Doses received for week of July 19 – 11,700

For week of July 19th, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound, many pop-up clinics as well.

Booking Vaccinations

To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

Majority of clinics are also walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.

Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release COVID-19 Cases Linked to “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

