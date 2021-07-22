iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 22, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, July 21, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 15 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 5 – Owen Sound, 3 – Chatsworth, 2 - Saugeen First Nation, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Hanover
  • 2041 confirmed cases
  • 146 active cases
  • 374 active high-risk contacts
  • 1876 resolved cases
  • 6 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +1 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 9 deaths in Grey Bruce (data updated)
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Cases with unconfirmed cause of death are included in the Provincial numbers – Provincial and local counts may not equate as a result
  • 104 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

  • 0 Facility(ies) reporting

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 9355 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 208,951 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of July 19 – 11,700
  • For week of July 19th, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound, many pop-up clinics as well.

 

Booking Vaccinations

  • To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
  • Majority of clinics are also walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
  • Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release Illness in the Home - Others Must Isolate as Well
  • Media Release COVID-19 Vaccine and Your Business
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

